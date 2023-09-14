Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

ACGL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 106,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,860. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

