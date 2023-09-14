Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 32,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 270,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 9.21. The company has a market cap of C$60.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

