FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Up 428.6% in August

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMOGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FRMO Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. FRMO has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

