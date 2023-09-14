CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 454.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $30,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 638,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,037.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,201 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $32,310.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 634,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,484.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,037.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,222 shares of company stock valued at $359,542 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSP during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 112.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSP by 77.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CSP in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

CSP Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.98. 13,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,306. The company has a market cap of $99.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. CSP has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. CSP’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

