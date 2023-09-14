Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Expands By 545.5%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 545.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance
OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $8.73 during trading hours on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
