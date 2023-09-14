Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 573.9% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 109,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 511,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 85.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 369,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 169,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,974,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE ASG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 32,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

