First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Up 537.1% in August

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,600 shares, a growth of 537.1% from the August 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 1,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,307. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

