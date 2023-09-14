Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, an increase of 490.6% from the August 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Greentown Management Stock Performance
Shares of GRMHF stock remained flat at C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. Greentown Management has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$0.44.
Greentown Management Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greentown Management
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Greentown Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.