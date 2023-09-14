Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Expands By 604.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, an increase of 604.9% from the August 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.11. 11,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

