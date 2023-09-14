Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, an increase of 503.9% from the August 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caravelle International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Caravelle International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caravelle International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Caravelle International Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation and carbon neutrality industry. It also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts.

Further Reading

