Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.35

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 517007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.13.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares in the company, valued at $52,171,817.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,634. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 25.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

