Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.26

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 13021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
