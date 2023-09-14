Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.26

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 13021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 977,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

