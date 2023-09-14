Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 4363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 149.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

