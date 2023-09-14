JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Up to $26.94

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.94, but opened at $28.39. JFrog shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 87,928 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $3,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159,432 shares in the company, valued at $156,176,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $3,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,176,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,661 shares of company stock worth $13,480,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 4.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JFrog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

