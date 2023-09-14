Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $6.94

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.19. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 217,711 shares trading hands.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth about $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 13.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.