HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Gap Up to $20.61

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $21.60. HealthStream shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 17,468 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HealthStream Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.82 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 5.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

See Also

