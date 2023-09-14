Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 825.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

