Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.36. Bioceres Crop Solutions shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 253 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BIOX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.