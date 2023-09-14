Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

ASGI opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,539 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

