Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $25.22

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $26.20. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 271 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $412.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 14,303,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,141,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,719,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Logistics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

