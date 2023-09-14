POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $100.90

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.90, but opened at $104.73. POSCO shares last traded at $104.83, with a volume of 18,859 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get POSCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POSCO

POSCO Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.