PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $21.45

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $22.34. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 1,186,475 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 2,046.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.