Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Sell Rating at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $293.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential downside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $412.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

