SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $46,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

