First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,741,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,783,000 after buying an additional 1,612,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

