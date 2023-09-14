Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Trimmed by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $442,477,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,652,000 after acquiring an additional 619,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

