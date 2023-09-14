28,778 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average of $123.56. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

