Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 84 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $245.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.13 and its 200 day moving average is $234.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

