BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Trading 0.6% Higher

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

BYTE Acquisition Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

In related news, Director Holdings Lp Byte purchased 500,000 shares of BYTE Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,592,313 shares in the company, valued at $90,820,748.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

