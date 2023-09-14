Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 6,791 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

