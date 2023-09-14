Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Trading Down 7.9%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.18 and last traded at 0.20. 44,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,141% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.22.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.49.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
