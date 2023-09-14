Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Trading Down 0.1%

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Slam Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

Institutional Trading of Slam

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAMU. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 117.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Slam by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Slam by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Slam by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

