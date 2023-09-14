Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Shares Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 2,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 331,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 47,759 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

