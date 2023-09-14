KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of KLA worth $62,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $483.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.88.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

