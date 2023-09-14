FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Trading Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.73. 81,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $582.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Get FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs alerts:

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUFD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 9.4% in the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 175.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth about $2,371,000.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.