Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 3,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

