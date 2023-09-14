Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 3,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.02.
The company has a market cap of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.
The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.
