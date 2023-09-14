Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. 67,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 404,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

