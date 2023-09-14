Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Stock Price Down 2%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 125,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Tiga Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Tiga Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

