Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 477.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 45.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,100,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 656,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

NYSE:GPC opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

