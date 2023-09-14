Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Trading Down 3.2%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.92. 324,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,439,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan acquired 25,000 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,461 shares in the company, valued at $71,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRI. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93,050 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

