EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.