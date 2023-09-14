ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nutanix by 57.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

