17,948 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 210,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,753,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

