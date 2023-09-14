Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,296. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.97 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

