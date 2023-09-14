Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.88

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.88 and traded as high as $42.22. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 42,248 shares changing hands.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,211.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,211.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777 over the last three months. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 579,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

