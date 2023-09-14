Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.76

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $13.23. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 23,422 shares changing hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 411,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 193,768 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 56,198 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.