Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSL opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

