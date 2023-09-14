Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BSL opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
