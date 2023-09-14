Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$95.69 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$74.36 and a 1-year high of C$95.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$92.70.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

