Wendy’s’ (WEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 231,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

