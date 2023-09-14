Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $69.96 million and approximately $86.49 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.17 or 0.06115662 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00035244 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,216,225 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

